Man arrested for stealing a Heartland Express cargo trailer containing $60,000 worth of products

1 hour 57 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, September 29 2025 Sep 29, 2025 September 29, 2025 4:46 PM September 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON- Detectives arrested a man connected to a stolen Heartland Express cargo trailer containing $60,000 worth of products from a Pepsi warehouse. 

The trailer, stolen earlier this month, was found abandoned with all of the product inside missing, according to a Facebook post by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Detectives traced a tractor they suspect was used in hauling the trailer to an address belonging to Darrell Cager, 53, in East Baton Rouge.

Cager, who claimed to have no knowledge of the theft, was taken into custody on Monday.

LPSO didn't disclose what the products were, and it is unclear if they were ever recovered. 

