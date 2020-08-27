Man arrested for St. George dumpster fire spree

ST. GEORGE- A man was arrested on Thursday after investigators say he ignited several dumpster fires in early August.

St. George Fire Protection District Fire Investigators responded to multiple dumpster fires on Aug. 9, 2020.

According to the St. George Fire Protection District, chief officers with the help of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies were able to identify the suspect in connection to the fires.

Bryan Cavey was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 27, on five counts of simple arson and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Cavey has a criminal record of arson, officials report.