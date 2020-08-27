80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for St. George dumpster fire spree

2 hours 6 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 August 27, 2020 9:25 PM August 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

ST. GEORGE- A man was arrested on Thursday after investigators say he ignited several dumpster fires in early August.

St. George Fire Protection District Fire Investigators responded to multiple dumpster fires on Aug. 9, 2020.

According to the St. George Fire Protection District, chief officers with the help of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies were able to identify the suspect in connection to the fires.

Bryan Cavey was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 27, on five counts of simple arson and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Cavey has a criminal record of arson, officials report.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days