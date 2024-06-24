93°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for simple burglary; allegedly stole from bait store damaged in May fire
PLAQUEMINE - A man was arrested Monday for simple burglary after allegedly stealing crawfish traps and other fishing supplies from a bait shop that was damaged in a May fire.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Norman Hearns III took crawfish traps, nets and bags of dry crawfish bait from the L&L Bait and Tackle Store, which was severely damaged in an electrical fire on May 7.
Trending News
Hearns was arrested and booked for simple burglary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four-month-old critically injured in dog attack
-
Residents from Monticello and Park Forest East gather for neighborhood block party
-
One killed, two airlifted from wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
10th annual 'Ladies on the Bluff' event set for Monday evening
-
St. George to discuss tax transfer Monday