Man arrested for shootout after dropping daughter off with ex-wife and her new boyfriend

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for getting into a shootout after dropping his daughter off with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ.

An arrest affidavit says that on Monday, Shannon Knighten, 49, was dropping his daughter off at his sister's house on Lakecrest Avenue, where his ex-wife was staying with her children and new boyfriend. Knighten began yelling at the boyfriend, who was sitting under the carport.

When he told Knighten to leave the property, Knighten allegedly started shooting and hit the boyfriend in the thigh and sent several bullets through the house. Documents say the boyfriend grabbed the ex-wife's gun out of her car and shot back at Knighten, who then drove away.

Knighten's sister, who owned the house where the shootout happened, went to Knighten's home and took him to police to turn himself in, according to the affidavit.

Knighten was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.