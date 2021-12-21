Man arrested for shooting outside local club

Will Armstrong

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly shooting another man outside a local club.

According to the affidavit, 39-year-old Will Armstrong was apprehended after witnesses say they saw him shoot the victim outside the 21st Century Night Club near Scenic Hwy.

When police arrived on the scene, witnesses explained that Armstrong lived in a home behind the night club. He left his home and targeted the victim directly outside venue.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim was already en route to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Armstrong was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of attempted second degree murder.