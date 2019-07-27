Man arrested for shooting at neighbors and juveniles following an argument

BATON ROUGE- A man has been arrested for an argument with his neighbor that turned violent.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at 1825 Spanish Town Road.

Police say Fredrick Ray Johnson got into an altercation with his next-door neighbor. The dispute escalated and Johnson pulled out a shotgun. His girlfriend then stepped in and was able to calm Johnson down, but then Johnson and the neighbor got into a fistfight. The fight escalated once again when Johnson's girlfriend began to fight the neighbor's partner.

Johnson then fired multiple shots at the neighbor, the neighbor's girlfriend and his family which included three juveniles. Johnson and his partner then got in a car in an attempt to flee but were stopped by police. Police found three gunshot shells in his pocket. Johnson denied shooting at his neighbors but did admit to owning a shotgun.

Fredrick Ray Johnson was arrested and booked for 5 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.