51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for sexually assaulting two minors

3 hours 38 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, December 29 2019 Dec 29, 2019 December 29, 2019 10:55 PM December 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a male for sexual assault allegations to a minor on Dec. 28.

Dexter Raymond Lathan was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after police was told that Lathan allegedly forced one victim to perform fellatio on him and inappropriately touched the other. 

Lathan was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a sexual battery charge, and two counts of first-degree rape.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days