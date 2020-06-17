Man arrested for sex trafficking a juvenile

NEW ORLEANS- A New Orleans man was arrested Friday for sex trafficking a child.

According to State Police 30-year old Trevor Crawford was arrested in New Orleans for Trafficking a minor.

The minor Crawford was trafficking was a missing victim. Authorities received the tip from a Human Trafficking hotline which led them to the victim. The minor gave crucial information helping authorities identify and locate Crawford.

Trevor Crawford was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of Trafficking a child for sexual purposes, First Degree Rape, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Battery of a Dating Partner, False Imprisonment and Violation of a Protection Order.

Anyone needing help or has information about someone being trafficked is asked to call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.