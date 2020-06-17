Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for sex trafficking a juvenile
NEW ORLEANS- A New Orleans man was arrested Friday for sex trafficking a child.
According to State Police 30-year old Trevor Crawford was arrested in New Orleans for Trafficking a minor.
The minor Crawford was trafficking was a missing victim. Authorities received the tip from a Human Trafficking hotline which led them to the victim. The minor gave crucial information helping authorities identify and locate Crawford.
Trevor Crawford was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of Trafficking a child for sexual purposes, First Degree Rape, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Battery of a Dating Partner, False Imprisonment and Violation of a Protection Order.
Anyone needing help or has information about someone being trafficked is asked to call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Terry Dorsey, accused of arson, due in court Wednesday
-
Communities to decide on fate of statues featuring proponents of slavery/racism
-
29 police cadets currently training to become BRPD officers
-
Council votes to remove Confederate statue outside old courthouse in Plaquemine
-
Chief Payne: One person shot in Plaquemine Tuesday evening near historic locks,...