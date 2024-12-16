76°
Man arrested for sex crimes against children would lure victims to home for chicken nugget lunch, sex

1 hour 23 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Two men were arrested in Tangipahoa Parish for sex crimes against children; one is accused of luring his victims to his home for chicken nuggets and sex. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office released the information about the two separate investigations Monday morning. 

Preston Murray, 37, of Breaux Bridge was booked into the parish jail on Dec. 10 for one count each of indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile along with drug charges.

Additionally, Joshua Collie, 46, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Dec. 13 for one count each of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. Collie, a fast food restaurant manager, had several days' worth of explicit chats with someone he believed to be a minor, luring them to his home with the promise of chicken nuggets. 

The sheriff's office thanked the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for its help in the Collie investigation.

