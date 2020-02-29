61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for raping 12-year-old girl, police say

3 hours 38 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 February 29, 2020 3:52 PM February 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday police responded to a Baton Rouge middle school in reference to a sexual assault. 
Upon arrival, the officer was informed by a 12-year-old girl that Elio Erazo Chavez, 37, had been touching her inappropriately since she was 5 years old. 
The victim stated that he began rapping her when she turned 7 or 8 years old. 
Friday morning authorities learned that Chavez last raped the child on Tuesday in his music studio. The victim informed officials that she told her younger sister that Chavez had been raping her.  
Chavez was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. No bond has been set
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days