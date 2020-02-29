61°
Man arrested for raping 12-year-old girl, police say
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday police responded to a Baton Rouge middle school in reference to a sexual assault.
Upon arrival, the officer was informed by a 12-year-old girl that Elio Erazo Chavez, 37, had been touching her inappropriately since she was 5 years old.
The victim stated that he began rapping her when she turned 7 or 8 years old.
Friday morning authorities learned that Chavez last raped the child on Tuesday in his music studio. The victim informed officials that she told her younger sister that Chavez had been raping her.
Chavez was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. No bond has been set
