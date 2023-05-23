Man arrested for rape allegedly took girl home from Tigerland and raped her while she slept

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on Monday for an alleged rape that happened after a night of drinking in Tigerland during April.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim said she met Andrew "Andy" Lee at Fred's in Tigerland on April 1.

The pair consumed multiple alcoholic beverages and talked through the night before leaving at 2 a.m. when the bar closed.

The victim told police the next memory she had was waking up in Lee's bed naked and he was attempting to have sex with her. The victim said when she woke up she had no memory of going to Lee's home and her vagina felt sore.

According to arrest records, the victim confronted Lee about trying to have sex with her and Lee told her that she was "acting crazy and he didn't know what she was talking about."

Lee was arrested on Monday for third-degree rape.

Anyone who may have been sexually assaulted by Lee should call (225) 389-2000.