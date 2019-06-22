Man arrested for rape after alleged sexual assault at LSU apartment

BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested for third-degree rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted a victim at an apartment complex on LSU's campus.

According to arrest records, the sexual assault took place on Saturday, June 15 at the Ed Gay apartments off of Spruce Lane near Aster Street.

The victim told authorities that she had several people over at her apartment to hang out and drink. She said that as everyone was leaving for the night, one friend who had "passed out" on the couch fell off and she was unable to pick her up.

She said she then called outside to the group to ask if someone would help her. At that time, Lyneld McCalister came back into the apartment and helped her put her friend back on the couch, according to arrest records.

The victim said she and McCalister had a short conversation and he tired to touch her around her waist, but she was able to push him off. After leaving the apartment again, McCalister quickly came back and sexually assaulted her, according to arrest records.

The victim stated to authorities that she told McCalister "no" several times and told him to stop, but he did not.

The victim informed authorities that she had her friends had been drinking alcohol and playing drinking games at the apartment prior to the sexual assault.

On June 20, the victim and investigators contacted McCalister about the assault. He was later arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on third-degree rape.