Man arrested for obscenity at Comite River Park

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrived at the BREC Comite Bike Trail Friday morning in reference to an indecent man.

Around 9:45 a.m. authorities were advised by the victim that when he was about to start his run he witnessed a male getting out of a vehicle with his genitals in his hands. The victim stated that the indecent male stood towards him exposing himself, then got back in the car.

A few minutes later the suspect exited his car again with his genitals still in his hands. The suspect then pointed at the victim which prompted him to call officials. With the suspect back in the vehicle, the victim noticed the automobile rocking from side to side, accusing the suspect of masturbating.

According to documents, when authorities arrested the suspect, Cornell Baltazar, 23, he stated that he was minding his own business trying to masturbate and that he wasn't bothering anybody. Officials say that Baltazar told them that he never exposed himself to the victim and that he was just trying to please himself in his vehicle.