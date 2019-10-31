Man arrested for 'obscenity' after allegedly accosting student on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police arrested a man for obscenity after a student told them she was accosted by a driver who appeared to be masturbating.

The victim said she was walking to her vehicle in the Residential College Gravel Lot when a man driving a Kia Sportage called her over and drove towards her.

According to police reports, the driver was identified as 31-year-old Malcolm Anthony Allen White and he may have been using his girlfriend's car to work for a ridesharing company at the time of the incident.

The victim says as soon as she saw that White seemed to be touching himself inappropriately, she turned away.

According to police reports, LSU authorities used video surveillance to track down the owner of the car and eventually catch up with White.

The 31-year-old was then arrested on charges of obscenity.