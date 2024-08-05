Man arrested for negligent homicide after 2-year-old son shoots self with gun he grabbed from under pillow

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after his 2-year-old son fatally shot himself in the torso with a gun, Baton Rouge Police said Monday.

Devonte Chambers, 29, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for negligent homicide on Sunday.

Chambers said that he took his son to the bedroom they shared to take a nap. Chambers told police he put a movie on and fell asleep before being woken up by gunshots. He told police that his son, who shares his name, had taken a pistol whose magazine was sticking out from under his pillow and shot himself. This happened around 2 p.m. at a Sora Drive home.

Police said that they also observed a partially smoked blunt next to the bed. Chambers later told police he had smoked it earlier in the morning.

Chambers' son was pronounced dead after being brought to a hospital after the shooting.