Man arrested for negligent homicide after 2-year-old son fatally shoots self with gun

52 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, August 05 2024 Aug 5, 2024 August 05, 2024 11:17 AM August 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after his 2-year-old son fatally shot himself in the torso with a gun, Baton Rouge Police said Monday.

Devonte Chambers, 29, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for negligent homicide.

Chambers' son, who shares his name, was pronounced dead after being brought to a hospital following the shooting at 2 p.m. on Sunday. 

