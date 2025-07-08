77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for murder in 2022 Avenue L shooting; second murder arrest in case

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for murder after he allegedly shot a man on Avenue L.

Police say Demetris Parker, 23, shot Delta Hunt at Avenue L on July 13, 2022. Parker was booked for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Parker is the second arrest in this case, as Deondrae Green, 26, was also booked in 2023 for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

