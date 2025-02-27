60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for homicide after one dead in Wednesday night shooting on Catalpa Drive

3 hours 10 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2025 Feb 27, 2025 February 27, 2025 6:43 PM February 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for homicide Thursday for his involvement in the shooting death of his relative on Catalpa Drive. 

Hasan Sabir Sabree, 46, was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison for negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons after his relative, 41-year-old Danyelle Dillard, was shot and killed. Dillard was found deceased inside the Capalta Drive residence. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

