84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for forging boat registration, selling vessel for $4,000

55 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, June 12 2023 Jun 12, 2023 June 12, 2023 6:39 PM June 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for registering and selling a boat that he did not own, authorities said. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said 57-year-old Douglas Schooling got a boat registration packet on March 16 and registered a vessel with an incorrect number. 

After selling the boat for $4,000, agents determined that the registration was a sham and Schooling had forged paperwork. 

Schooling turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on June 1. He was arrested for forgery, injuring public records and theft. 

Trending News

Forgery brings up to a $5,000 fine and 10 years in jail. Theft carries up to a $3,000 fine and five years in jail. Injuring public records brings up to a $5,000 fine and up to five years in jail.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days