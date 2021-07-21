Man arrested for fatally stabbing a family member

BATON ROUGE - A man is in custody for fatally stabbing a member of his family early Thursday morning.

Police responded to calls of a stabbing at 8235 Ned Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, detectives found 19-year-old Sergio Vega-Ahumada lying in the front yard with upwards of 10 stab wounds and cuts. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police found a knife in the grass near the victim, as well as a trail of blood on the stairs and inside the apartment complex.

Text messages revealed Vega-Ahumada was having an altercation with a family member at the time of the incident. The victim sent distressed messages to friends, saying "Chuy" had a knife and was trying to kill him.

According to witnesses, the victim banged on the door of a neighboring apartment asking for help with a stab wound in his chest. He then collapsed on the front lawn and died.

"Chuy," who was later identified as Alan Vega-Ontiveros, was seen fleeing the scene. Witnesses were able to provide photos of the suspect via social media, leading detectives to make an arrest.

Vega-Ontiveros was booked on charges of second degree murder.