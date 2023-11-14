59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for fatal Geronimo Street shooting

1 hour 47 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, November 13 2023 Nov 13, 2023 November 13, 2023 10:30 PM November 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday night for a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the day along Geronimo Street. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 27-year-old Larry Pearl was arrested for killing 23-year-old Joseph Wilson around 5:15 a.m. on Geronimo Street near the Ken-Warren Playground. 

Officers were alerted by shot spotters in the area. Wilson was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Pearl was arrested and booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

Trending News

Officers said the motive for the murder is currently unknown. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days