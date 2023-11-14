Man arrested for fatal Geronimo Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday night for a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the day along Geronimo Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 27-year-old Larry Pearl was arrested for killing 23-year-old Joseph Wilson around 5:15 a.m. on Geronimo Street near the Ken-Warren Playground.

Officers were alerted by shot spotters in the area. Wilson was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Pearl was arrested and booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Officers said the motive for the murder is currently unknown.