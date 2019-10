Man arrested for exposing himself to students on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for exposing himself to students on LSU's campus.

On Monday, LSU Police were called to the campus's 'Quad' area when two people said they saw a man deliberately exposing his genitals to passing students.

Police apprehended 43-year-old John Grafton and arrested him on charges of obscenity.

Grafton was brought to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.