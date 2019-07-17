Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for DWI after driving into LSU lake
BATON ROUGE - A man was ticketed for DWI and reckless operation after his vehicle went into the LSU lakes Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. along E Lake Shore Drive. Police arrived to find an SUV partially submerged near the water's edge.
#SPLASH: Someone just drove their car into the #LSU Lakes on E Lakeshore Drive... it appears that everyone is okay. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Pa718RxwDU— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 17, 2019
BRPD later confirmed the driver was issued an arrest citation after he showed signs of impairment.
No one was hurt in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge school desegregation leader Robert Williams has died
-
LSU's campus, Greek life forever changed after Gruver's death
-
Timeline of events leading to Matthew Naquin's guilty verdict
-
Max Gruver's family emotional after Naquin conviction
-
Veteran prosecutor Prem Burns discusses Naquin conviction