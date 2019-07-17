Man arrested for DWI after driving into LSU lake

BATON ROUGE - A man was ticketed for DWI and reckless operation after his vehicle went into the LSU lakes Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. along E Lake Shore Drive. Police arrived to find an SUV partially submerged near the water's edge.

#SPLASH: Someone just drove their car into the #LSU Lakes on E Lakeshore Drive... it appears that everyone is okay. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Pa718RxwDU — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 17, 2019

BRPD later confirmed the driver was issued an arrest citation after he showed signs of impairment.

No one was hurt in the crash.