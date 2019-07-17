Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for DWI after driving into LSU lake

Wednesday, July 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was ticketed for DWI and reckless operation after his vehicle went into the LSU lakes Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. along E Lake Shore Drive. Police arrived to find an SUV partially submerged near the water's edge.

BRPD later confirmed the driver was issued an arrest citation after he showed signs of impairment. 

No one was hurt in the crash.

