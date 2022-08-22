79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10

59 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, August 22 2022 Aug 22, 2022 August 22, 2022 6:01 PM August 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled lout of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers. 

According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph. 

State Police attempted to stop Martinez, but he kept going into East Baton Rouge Parish and exited onto College Drive. Troopers said they lost sight of the car, but found it nearby at an apartment complex on Barber Street. 

Arrest documents said troopers pulled Martinez out of the car and handcuffed him. Martinez did not have a license, but was identified from a previous traffic violation. 

Troopers said Martinez smelled like alcohol, so he preformed field sobriety tests. Martinez did poorly so he took a breathalyzer, which said his BAC was 0.13. The legal limit is 0.08. 

Trending News

Martinez was booked for aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, DWI, failure to stop and no drivers license. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days