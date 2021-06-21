Man arrested for driving into Arizona bicycling event, critically injuring six

SHOW LOW, Arizona - An Arizona charity bike ride created to raise money for a local school became the scene of a chaotic hit-and-run that left six people in critical condition Saturday, according to the BBC News.

The news outlet says a 35-year-old man behind the wheel of a pickup truck has been arrested in connection with the Show Low, Arizona incident.

Police say the man drove his truck into the 'Bike the Bluff' cycling event around 7:25 a.m. (local time) and then fled the scene.

His actions resulted in injuries to six cyclists who were rushed to the hospital, four were a critical condition and the other two were reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Authorities pursued the truckdriver, eventually catching up with him about a mile away behind a hardware store. It was at this location that authorities reportedly shot the suspect, leaving him with injuries that put him in critical yet stable condition.

BBC News reports that Kristine M Sleighter, a spokeswoman for the Show Low Police Department, told reporters: "Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time."

Police said another two or three victims took themselves to hospital and are in a stable condition.

A local cycling shop owner who sponsored the race, Mike Godwin, told the New York Times that the cyclists who were hit by the vehicle were in the men's master class group, aged 55 and above.

The event, Bike the Bluff, is a 58-mile (93 km) cycle ride through eastern Arizona to raise money for a local religious primary school.

The Show Low Police Department says it is being assisted by the Navajo County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety in investigating the incident.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.