81°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for connection in 2017 burglary
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a 2017 residential burglary.
The incident happened on September 12, 2017, at a home near Labadieville in Assumption Parish. Authorities say a large screen television was stolen.
Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and seized scientific evidence from the scene. Based on the information gathered, detectives issued warrants for Charles Gros and Brandon Punch.
Gros was previously arrested on the charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He posted bond on May 11, 2018.
Punch was arrested Tuesday in Terrebonne Parish. He was transported to Assumption Parish and booked on one count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former OLOL Foundation head faces federal charges in embezzlement scheme
-
BRPD unit damaged after crashing into pole during overnight chase
-
Nicholson, Brightside intersection work to last through the year
-
Fired OLOL Foundation president will plead guilty to fraud, money laundering
-
Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment