Man arrested for child sex crime in Assumption Parish

2 hours 50 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, May 20 2021 May 20, 2021 May 20, 2021 3:56 PM May 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE ROSE - Jefferson Parish authorities arrested a man on Wednesday for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Christian Tyler Perez, 23, was at a gathering near Belle Rose on April 11 when deputies were called. The complainant, who owned the house Perez was at, said he had committed an inappropriate sexual act on a child.

An independent witness confirmed the incident after further investigation, and Perez was arrested on felony sex crime violations. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles.

His bond is set at $60,000 and he remains incarcerated.

