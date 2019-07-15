Man arrested for causing second deadly crash since March, State Police say

ST. FRANCISVILLE – State troopers arrested a man they said has now hit and killed two people on area highways – the most recent wreck Monday.

Salvatore Euggino, 60, of Ethel, was arrested after the crash on LA 10 east of US 61 after troopers said he hit and killed Ricky Pourciau, 50, and drove off.

Euggino was arrested not long after at a business in Ethel, troopers said in a news release.

Investigators said Euggino hit and killed Pourciau, of St. Francisville, as Pourciau was walking on the westbound shoulder of LA 10 Monday just after lunchtime.

Euggino left the scene, State Police said.

Troopers ruled out alcohol impairment for Euggino but a blood sample was obtained to detect the possible presence of narcotics, the results of which are pending.

Euggino was charged with negligent homicide, hit and run, and careless operation.

State Police said this is the second deadly crash in a few months involving Euggino. He was previously arrested in March after Marshaun Robertson, 34, of Ethel, was killed when authorities said Euggino crossed a no-passing centerline and hit the vehicle Robertson was driving.

