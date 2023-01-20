Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for brazen arson attack due in court Friday morning for bond hearing
BATON ROUGE - Christian King, the lawyer accused of setting fire to his wife's home in a brazen arson attack caught on security video, is due in court Friday morning for his pre-trial bond hearing.
King is a Texas-based lawyer accused of violating a protective order against his ex and their shared child. According to the victim, Breanna Jones, King had threatened her and her family several times leading up to the alleged arson.
A report from the Assured Supervision Accountability Program revealed that King had repeatedly violated the Jones' "stay away" zone in recent weeks, including the morning that Jones' home was set on fire.
King was due to appear in Baton Rouge court Wednesday, but that appearance was pushed to Friday after King claimed he was not able to contact his attorney to inform him about the hearing.
Trending News
His bond hearing starts at 9 a.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As domestic violence cases persist, authorities looking for solutions to protect victims
-
Baton Rouge colleges come together to host annual MLK unity event
-
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted...
-
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at restaurant on Nicholson Drive;...
-
Law enforcement trying to crack down on deadly 'Glock switches'