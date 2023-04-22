Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for beating woman, raping child
BATON ROUGE – One man has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman and raping a child on several occasions.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Roberto Castro for first degree rape, sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of domestic abuse battery of a child/ endangering a child.
On Nov. 21, a woman told police that her live-in boyfriend, Castro, shoved her to the ground while arguing, causing her to fall and hit her ribs on the bathtub. The woman stated that Castro began to kick and punch her while their daughter was present.
When contacted by the sheriff's office, Castro claimed that he did not touch the woman and that she became angry with him when she did not receive money to buy drugs.
In a separate incident that occurred in January, the sheriff's office was contacted by the Children Advocacy Center in reference to a child being raped.
The child told police that her mother's live in boyfriend, Castro, raped her on three separate occasions and on one occasion made her watch pornographic movies with him.
Castro was arrested on the above charges and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
