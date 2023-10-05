Man arrested for attempted murder after being shot during argument he allegedly instigated

BAKER - Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly started an argument with a coworker and threatened him with a gun but ended up getting shot himself.

The Baker Police Department said Trenton Brown, 20, had gotten into an argument with a coworker at the city's workshop, according to witnesses. Brown allegedly left work, presumably to retrieve a gun, and returned later to catch up with the victim who had also left the business.

The victim told officers Brown fired at him, but he fired back with a gun he keeps on him at work "for protection." The two were reportedly involved in a shootout, but officers determined Brown to be the aggressor. Brown was hit during the shootout and taken for medical attention.

The coworker was issued a summons for illegally carrying weapons on his person while at work for the city.

Brown was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.