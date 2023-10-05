74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for attempted murder after being shot during argument he allegedly instigated

36 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, October 05 2023 Oct 5, 2023 October 05, 2023 6:41 AM October 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly started an argument with a coworker and threatened him with a gun but ended up getting shot himself. 

The Baker Police Department said Trenton Brown, 20, had gotten into an argument with a coworker at the city's workshop, according to witnesses. Brown allegedly left work, presumably to retrieve a gun, and returned later to catch up with the victim who had also left the business. 

The victim told officers Brown fired at him, but he fired back with a gun he keeps on him at work "for protection." The two were reportedly involved in a shootout, but officers determined Brown to be the aggressor. Brown was hit during the shootout and taken for medical attention. 

The coworker was issued a summons for illegally carrying weapons on his person while at work for the city. 

Brown was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. 

