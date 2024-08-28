94°
Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting girlfriend's ex amid fight

1 hour 47 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend's ex after a fight started between the two men in February. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it arrested Kelly Downey Jr., 22, after a shooting that happened on Lanier Drive on Feb. 9. The victim told police he arrived at a friend's house and saw Downey with his ex-girlfriend and he told the two to leave. 

The two of them briefly left the house, but Downey returned with a gun, which prompted an altercation. Downey reportedly shot the victim in the leg amid the fight. 

Downey was arrested Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. 

