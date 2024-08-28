94°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting girlfriend's ex amid fight
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend's ex after a fight started between the two men in February.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it arrested Kelly Downey Jr., 22, after a shooting that happened on Lanier Drive on Feb. 9. The victim told police he arrived at a friend's house and saw Downey with his ex-girlfriend and he told the two to leave.
The two of them briefly left the house, but Downey returned with a gun, which prompted an altercation. Downey reportedly shot the victim in the leg amid the fight.
Trending News
Downey was arrested Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man found shot to death in Maringouin home
-
I-10 westbound heading to Lafayette closed for hours after 18-wheelers get 'tied...
-
2une In Previews: Southern's Give Day
-
Detectives looking to identify person who burglarized Chi Alpha Ministries
-
First season of Prairieville Highschool football starts tomorrow