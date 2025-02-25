73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for attempted feticide after allegedly punching pregnant woman in stomach

2 hours 5 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested more than a month after he allegedly punched a pregnant woman in the stomach when she found out he had been messaging other women. 

Baton Rouge Police said 22-year-old Ray Barrow III punched a woman who was seven months pregnant with a closed fist while she was going through his phone and confronting him about text messages to other women. The victim told officers he took his phone, punched her and then said, "I did not want the baby anyway" before running away. 

An arrest warrant said the woman called first responders when she started to bleed. Hospital staff ran tests on the fetus and said their heartbeat was still strong. 

Barrow III was booked Friday for battery of a pregnant dating partner and attempted first-degree feticide. 

