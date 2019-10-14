Man arrested for attempted carjacking

Matthew Curtis

BATON ROUGE - A normally quiet street in Baton Rouge was disturbed when a man attempted to carjack a woman in her own driveway.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Oct. 13, Matthew Curtis approached a woman who was sitting in her car on Snowden Drive.

The 19-year-old, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly said, "This is my car," and then attempted to get into her car while she was still inside.

The woman's husband saw what was happening and pinned Curtis to the ground.

Once authorities arrived they brought Curtis to the hospital before booking him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of carjacking.

Curtis told authorities he did not remember what happened.