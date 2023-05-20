Man arrested for attacking accused molester, stabbing him multiple times

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on Friday for attacking the person who he says molested him.

On Friday, deputies were investigating a stabbing along Ericson Avenue and were told that the victim had gone to the hospital. Medical professionals told deputies the victim had four stab wounds to the head, a piece of knife blade stuck in his skull and an artery in his head was cut.

A man, 28-year-old Kaddarrius Cage, was arrested after the stabbing near the crime scene and taken in for questioning.

Cage told deputies that the victim molested him earlier in the day and he waited for hours for the victim to go to sleep so he could kill him. Cage said he stabbed the victim with a pocket knife until someone pulled him off and the victim left to get help.

Cage was booked for attempted second-degree murder.