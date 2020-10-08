Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for arson in connection with August fire at Sullivan Hardware
BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested in connection with a building fire at Central's Sullivan Hardware store back in August, officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced via an emailed press release on Wednesday.
Fire officials say 34-year-old Blake Ganheart Davis Lebran was arrested in connection with the August 21 incident.
According to their press release, Baton Rouge Fire Investigators were summoned to the 8000 block of Sullivan Road around 8 p.m. in reference to a building fire and upon arriving they spoke with personnel from the Central Fire Department who told them that an American Flag was burned on another building nearby.
Investigators say they also noticed that at least two other fires had been set around Sullivan Hardware.
Evidence found at the scene led investigators to identify Lebran as a suspect, officials say.
Baton Rouge Fire Investigators report that the Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Central Fire Department, Eastside Fire Department, and the East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office assisted in the arson investigation and in Lebran's arrest.
Lebran was arrested on four counts of simple arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Schools announce closures ahead of Delta's landfall
-
Louisiana hospitals, already impacted by pandemic, now brace for Delta
-
EBR under Tropical Storm Warning as Hurricane Delta advances to Gulf Coast
-
The Latest on Hurricane Delta as of Thursday morning
-
Officials prep water pumps in Ascension as Hurricane Delta looms