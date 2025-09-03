78°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for arson after house fire that killed pet in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested for arson after a Wednesday morning house fire in Ponchatoula that killed a pet, officials said.
The fire happened on Eight Street Drive around 4 a.m. No one was inside the home, but a "beloved family pet perished in the fire," the Ponchatoula Police Department said.
Bryce Martin, 25, was arrested by police later Wednesday, and officers said he confessed to several crimes. Martin was booked on stalking, violations of protective orders and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Trending News
All charges related to the arson are forthcoming from Ponchatoula fire officials.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: President Trump says he is deciding whether to send National Guard...
-
Amazon ends program that lets Prime members share free shipping perk with...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right shoulder of I-10 westbound blocked approaching Highland Road...
-
VIDEO: Residents evacuated after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible...
-
State leaders launch legislative road show in Ascension Parish
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...
-
LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson...
-
Nussmeier, Moore earn SEC honors
-
2 LSU football players awarded SEC Player of the Week honors after...
-
Southern beats Mississippi Valley State 34-29 to earn their first win of...