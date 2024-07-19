Man arrested for arson after car fire on Dotson Avenue

74°
Thursday, July 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for simple arson Wednesday after a car fire on Dotson Avenue in June.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Aaron Morrison, 45, was arrested in relation to a June 28 car fire.

At the time, firefighters responded to the car fire and after speaking to witnesses, called in fire investigators. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set.

