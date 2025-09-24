81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for arson after allegedly setting vehicle, stuffed animal on fire along Tigerland Avenue

7 hours 30 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, September 24 2025 Sep 24, 2025 September 24, 2025 8:17 AM September 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly set a stuffed animal on fire in front of a Tigerland Avenue home.

Oscar Flores, 39, was arrested Tuesday after Baton Rouge Fire investigators began investigating a Sept. 12 vehicle fire. It was later learned that a stuffed animal that was also set on fire was left at the owner's front door.

According to BRFD, the 2 a.m. fires were intentionally set by Flores, who had gotten into a fight with the vehicle's owner before the fire was reported. 

Flores was charged with aggravated arson and simple arson. 

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days