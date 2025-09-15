Man arrested for arson after allegedly setting girlfriend's house on fire

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after intentionally lighting his "on-again-off-again" girlfriend's house on fire, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Eloy Mora, 31, faces an aggravated arson charge.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Tracy Avenue, near Joor Road, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Crews found flames coming from the back of the home and were quickly able to get it under control.

According to arrest documents, a woman who lived in the home told deputies that Mora, whom she had dated on and off, was at her house earlier and threatened to burn her house down. The woman left to contact police when he started to destroy her back porch. When she came back, she found that Mora had set a sofa on fire in the back bedroom of the house, documents show.

Deputies arrested Mora and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.