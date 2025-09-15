90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for arson after allegedly setting girlfriend's house on fire

3 hours 24 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, September 15 2025 Sep 15, 2025 September 15, 2025 1:45 PM September 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after intentionally lighting his "on-again-off-again" girlfriend's house on fire, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. 

Eloy Mora, 31, faces an aggravated arson charge.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Tracy Avenue, near Joor Road, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Crews found flames coming from the back of the home and were quickly able to get it under control. 

According to arrest documents, a woman who lived in the home told deputies that Mora, whom she had dated on and off, was at her house earlier and threatened to burn her house down. The woman left to contact police when he started to destroy her back porch. When she came back, she found that Mora had set a sofa on fire in the back bedroom of the house, documents show.

Trending News

Deputies arrested Mora and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days