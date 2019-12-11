Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up school in Snapchat post

Colin Britt

BATON ROUGE – Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old accused of threatening to shoot up a school.

Police say Colin Britt posted a disturbing message and image on Snapchat, stating that he was going to open fire in a school and shoot police as well.

Authorities say he also posted a picture of what appeared to be a gun with ammunition.

When police visited Britt’s home and detained him for questioning, they say he admitted to sending the Snapchat messages.

Britt was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of terrorizing.