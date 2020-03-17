67°
Man arrested for allegedly sneaking into LSU dorm to secretly record undressing woman

1 hour 1 minute 16 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 7:59 AM March 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
LSU Police say Alfonso Guzman was arrested on one charge of simple burglary and one charge of video voyeurism. 

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University Police arrested a 19-year-old, accusing him of filming a woman during a private moment without her permission.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to LSU's Evangeline Hall at 10:54 a.m. on Sunday, March 16 where they spoke with a woman who said Alfonso Guzman snuck into her room and violated her privacy by recording her while she was undressing.

Police say when they questioned Guzman he admitted to using his cell phone to record her without her consent before showing officers the footage on his phone.

Guzman was arrested and taken to LSU's Police Department before being transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he was booked on one charge of simple burglary and one charge of video voyeurism. 

    

