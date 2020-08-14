Man arrested for allegedly shooting at his ex and her infant child

Dekendall Hickman Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting of his ex-girlfriend and her infant child that occurred on a Sunday morning in June.

According to a police report, on June 21, a woman and her infant son were traveling to an address on 73rd Avenue in a vehicle when the woman noticed that her ex-boyfriend, Kendall Hickman, was following her in a gold sedan.

The woman told officers that when she came to a stop at an intersection on College Drive, Hickman pulled up along side her, retrieved a black handgun, and fired four shots in her direction.

Gunshots hit the woman's vehicle, damaging its hood and rear passenger side door, the police report describes.

It is unknown if the woman or her baby, who was in a car seat in the back of her vehicle, were injured during the incident.

Hickman was arrested on charges that include attempted first degree murder.