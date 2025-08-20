95°
Man arrested for allegedly setting clothes on fire near Baton Rouge shed in 2023
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire said Wednesday that an arsonist accused of setting a trash fire almost two years ago has been arrested.
Diontae Armstrong, 21, was arrested Tuesday on one count of simple arson.
Armstrong allegedly set a small pile of clothes on fire, which led to a shed catching fire on Sept. 14, 2023. He then allegedly brought some of the burning clothes inside the 79th Street home.
No one was home at the time, but the fire caused $500 in damage.
