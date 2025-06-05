94°
Man arrested for allegedly setting car on fire
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a man Wednesday accused of simple arson after he allegedly set a vehicle on fire.
Firefighters were called to a home on Plank Road Wednesday afternoon to respond to a 2011 Chevy Cruze that was in flames. Arson investigators were called to the scene and found the fire was intentionally set.
Witnesses alleged Thomas Parker, 47, was the suspect. When investigators questioned him, they said he gave conflicting statements about his whereabouts when the fire happened.
Parker was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple arson.
