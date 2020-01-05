41°
Man arrested for allegedly robbing area grocery store

1 year 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 09 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE PARISH- A man was arrested for armed robbery after an incident at a grocery store Monday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m. deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery at a grocery store on West Main Street in Galliano. At the scene, investigators learned a male wearing all black entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Charleston Every.

Investigators learned after the incident, Every fled to a residence on West 185th Street.

Every was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and charged with armed robbery. His bond is set at $25,000.

