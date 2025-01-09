Man arrested for allegedly printing, using fraudulent currency in St. Mary Parish

MORGAN CITY - A man was arrested for printing and using counterfeit money across different cities in St. Mary Parish, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Police say they began an investigation regarding counterfeit money that was passed at a local business on Jan. 3 when they learned the Berwick Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office were also investigating similar cases with a subject matching a similar description.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Jacoby James Chevalier, 39, who lived on Egle Street. Investigators located fraudulent bills, printed copies of U.S. currency and two printers.

Officers say Chevalier admitted to printing the fraudulent currency. He was booked for monetary instrument abuse with the Morgan City Police Department.