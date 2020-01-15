Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for allegedly molesting 6-year-old
BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a man accused of molesting a six-year-old has been apprehended.
One of the child's parents told authorities the incident occurred when the youngster visited a friend on Dec. 23.
Deputies were told that on that day, 75-year-old Joseph William Lively invited the child into the spare bedroom of his home for a 'massage.'
According to an official report, the child was upset when Lively touched her genitals and began making her uncomfortable, so she fled.
Investigators say they attempted to contact Lively at his home, but he refused to cooperate.
Weeks later, on Jan. 14, Lively was apprehended and arrested on charges of molestation of a juvenile or person with physical/mental disabilities.
