Man arrested for allegedly molesting 14-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have reported the arrest of a 29-year-old man accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

Detectives say the incident occurred on Nov. 14, when Johnathan Jackson allegedly groped the teenager without her consent, masturbated in front of her, and then attempted to force her to perform oral sex.

According to an official report, the girl told her mother about the incident and when her mother confronted Jackson, he denied raping the teen.

Detectives say after speaking with the child, her mother, and gathering evidence they arrested Jackson and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of forcible sexual battery, oral sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles, and several bench warrants.



